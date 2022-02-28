Russian Porn Stars Say They Were Locked Out Of Their OnlyFans Accounts As War Rages In Ukraine

Russian porn stars were reportedly hit with bad news as war rages in Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country Feb. 24.

Bunnie Mommy, an OnlyFans star in Russia, told Rolling Stone magazine Sunday that adult entertainers were reportedly blocked from posting new videos and getting money earned on the site following sanctions against Russia. (RELATED: ‘No To War’: Russian Celebrities Turning On Putin)

“In short term, I don’t have money to live,” the user who goes by the name of Bunnie Mommy told the outlet. “Many models [are] faced with this, nobody thought it could happen.”

#WeMakeArtNotWar @onlyfans we are not military with weapons, we are just creators and hostages of this system. Stop bully us for just being people of our country. We didn’t choose where to born and you cut off our ONLY way to run away of here! pic.twitter.com/qSTqiAuXz1 — Marie Bunnie 🐰 (@bunnie_mommy) February 26, 2022

The model told the outlet she lost more than $8,000 from the U.S. over the reported ban. She also posted a message on Twitter that she’s not part of the military and showed her support to Ukraine people. (RELATED: Joy Behar Laments How War In Europe Has Interrupted Her Travel Plans)

“We are not military with weapons, we are just creators and hostages of this system,” the porn star wrote. “Stop bully us for just being people of our country. We didn’t choose where to born and you cut off our ONLY way to run away of here!”

“Please, help Ukrainian, Belarus and Russian creators,” she added. “We can’t help each other without any income and being stuck in our countries as hostages. Glory to Ukraine, my heart with Ukraine people right now and I pray for better days for all of us!”

Another Moscow-based adult entertainer, who goes by the name SixSexPlanes, told Rolling Stone “it’s important to say, we all don’t support our government. We’re suffering about it all time and now we’re all just shocked,” the outlet noted.

An OnlyFans star who goes by Kitty, told the Daily Beast that she didn’t “have any funds to buy food” or pay her rent.

“I have taken part in several protests since I moved to Moscow when I was 18,” the user shared. “We are not Putin! All my prayers for peace and the Ukraine people.”

OnlyFans shared a statement Monday that it had begun restoring those accounts that were reportedly affected, People magazine reported.

“We are disheartened by the recent tragic events in Ukraine,” a statement read. “As a global business, OnlyFans stands by our creators and understand that they are not responsible for these heinous acts. After experiencing financial restrictions we have been able to restore account activity for creators in all countries.”

“Their accounts will have full functionalities as long as we continue to have payment methods to support them,” the company added. “We were not terminating or suspending any creator accounts based on the creator’s location, and we are doing everything we can to support our community.”