The New ‘South Park’ Episode Will Poke Fun At The Possibility Of A Nuclear War

The new “South Park” episode looks outstanding.

Comedy Central recently released the promo for “Back to the Cold War,” and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. In the short preview, Mr. Mackey and PC Principal argue over why the school is preparing for a potential nuclear war. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clearly, it’s playing off Russia invading Ukraine and an increase in tension around the world. You can check out the preview below.

This is another classic example of “South Park” swinging for the fence in a big way, and it’s a great reminder that nothing is off-limits for the legendary show.

Yes, the war in Ukraine is awful, and I hope like hell Russia gets beat all the way back to their borders.

The Ukrainians are fighting like absolute dogs against the Russians and they’re making Putin pay for every inch he tries to take. It’s real life Red Dawn over there, and I hope like hell the good people of Ukraine keep throwing bullets at the enemy!pic.twitter.com/QRheUL9tGJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 28, 2022

Having said that, the entire point of comedy is to make you feel a little bit uncomfortable. The moment we say something can’t be joked about is the moment we’ve lost what it means to be funny.

I mean, that promo was damn funny, and the line about ordering all the “Red Dawn” VHS tapes was incredible.

Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central to check out the latest episode of “South Park.” It should be a great one.