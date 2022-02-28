Brewery In Ukraine Starts Producing Molotov Cocktails Instead Of Drinks

A brewery in western Ukraine is doing its part to defeat the Russians.

Right now, the Ukrainians are fighting like absolute dogs to defeat the Russian invasion, and they're punching way above their weight.

Now, the alcohol industry is getting in on the action.

Yuri Zastavny’s unnamed brewery in Lviv has pivoted from producing drinks to producing molotov cocktails for those trying to take out Russian forces, according to Fox News.

“If you can brew, then you can make Molotov cocktails. And we are not very selective in bottles. So if you have bottles even from… brewers or wine or water or whatever, it all goes to a good purpose,” Zastavny told Fox.

Inject this news into my veins. This is what an absolute war effort looks like. I love a drink as much as anyone else, but when it comes time to fight the Russians, all assets and resources must be put forward.

That means turning breweries into locations to manufacture molotov cocktails. How could you not love this spirit (no pun intended)?

I don’t know if this will be enough to win the war against Russia, but whenever you have the chance to contribute to the war effort, you have to do it.

It’s that simple.

