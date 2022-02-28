‘Let Those Russian Sh*ts Come Here’: Ukrainian Grandma Shows CNN Her Stash of Molotov Cocktails

A Ukrainian grandmother in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv is producing Molotov cocktails to help fight against the Russian invasion.

The woman learned how to make the Molotov cocktails via Google, she told CNN’s Clarissa Ward.

“Let those Russian shits come here,” she said. “We are ready to greet them.”

Kyiv has been the target of missile strikes and other blasts by the Russian military.

Ward asked the grandmother what she will do if Russian forces come to Kyiv.

“We will beat them. They won’t come,” she said. “I believe in our Ukraine. I believe in Ukrainian people.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct “a special military operation in Donbas” on Feb. 23. Just minutes after the announcement, explosions were reported across Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy tweeted Feb. 24 that the country would provide weapons to people who commit to fighting the Russians.

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

Zelenskyy agreed Sunday to meet with Russian officials for peace talks on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Zelenskyy later doubted peace talks would be successful, but still agreed to negotiate.