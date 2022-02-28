‘When You Reach Kyiv You Will Be F*cked’: Ukrainian Soldiers Deliver Message To Russians

A video shared on social media showed Ukrainian soldiers warning Russians of the deadly consequences they will face if they come to Kyiv as aggressors.

“I want to warn you: You haven’t even started dying yet,” a soldier said in the video, cutting to images of Ukrainian soldiers and weapons. “Because when you reach Kyiv you will be fucked by absolutely everyone.”

The soldier said the message was for all Russian troops who aren’t “burning bodies yet,” advising them to “use your head, little soldiers.” He emphasized there were millions of residents in Kyiv who would shoot Russian soldiers from windows and throw Molotov cocktails at them.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday but has not made the progress it expected to in the days since and has yet to take Kyiv, Vox reported.

Message to Russian troops from Kyiv’s Defenders. pic.twitter.com/mac42RziS9 — UkraineEnglishUpdates (@EnglishUkraine) February 27, 2022

“You expected that Ukrainians … will meet you with flowers. We greet you with Javelins,” the soldier said. “You thought our president a comedian and a clown. Then suddenly he’s an Iron Jocker … that rapes you with Bayaktars (drones).” (RELATED: ‘They Go Straight To Hell’: Ukrainian UN Ambassador Calls Out Moscow’s War Crimes To Russian Counterpart’s Face)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was an actor and comedian prior to becoming president, has been praised for his leadership and bravery in the face of Russia’s attacks. He has stayed in Kyiv, delivering updates on the situation to civilians, despite saying he is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s number one target.

“So surrender kiddos. We will feed you. Give you water. No one will harass you,” the soldier said. “Unlike you, we don’t gun down (unarmed) people.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.