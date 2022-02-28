Passenger On Southwest Flight Facing Federal Charges After Allegedly Urinating In Aisle

A California man is facing federal charges after he allegedly urinated in the aisle while aboard a Southwest flight, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Samson Hardridge, a man from Lancaster, California, was aboard Southwest flight 474 from Dallas to Burbank on February 18, according to the DOJ press release from Feb. 24. Hardridge stood up from his seat following takeoff to use the restroom and was instructed by the flight attendant to stand in the aisle of the plane.

Hardridge, who allegedly had his hand in his pants, asked the flight attendant if she’d like to see his penis. When she declined and requested that Hardridge remain in the aisle, Hardridge urinated on the floor in the corner of the aircraft, the DOJ reported.

Hardridge also allegedly became hostile, yelled and threatened the flight attendants after he was reprimanded for his actions. The flight was ultimately diverted to Albuquerque after a flight attendant informed the pilot of what had happened.

Hardridge appeared in federal court Feb. 23, according to the DOJ release. He is charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Hardridge, who had a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 25, will face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

This incident is the latest example of unruly passengers aboard flights. Southwest previously banned an unruly passenger who attacked a flight attendant, which resulted in serious injuries, including the loss of two teeth. (RELATED: Footage Shows Flight Attendant Getting Violently Beaten Up By Passenger)

As of February 22 of this year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported 607 cases of unruly passengers aboard flights.

“On February 18, Southwest Flight 474 diverted to Albuquerque due to an unruly customer,” a representative for Southwest Airlines told the Daily Caller via email. “Local police met the aircraft once it was at the gate, removed the Customer and the flight continued to Burbank a short time later.”