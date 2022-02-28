Whoopi Goldberg Commends ‘The World’ For Response To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, ‘Even China’

Whoopi Goldberg praised the world for its response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and said “even China” didn’t seem to be accepting it.

During a panel discussion Monday on "The View," the co-host talked about the move by the United Nations Security Council to pass a resolution to condemn Putin's attack on the sovereign nation. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from the vote. Russia vetoed the move.

“And the other thing is, I want to commend the world, because nobody’s happy about this,” Goldberg told her co-host. “No one.”

“Even China doesn’t seem to be accepting what is being put out,” she added.

“They abstained from the vote,” co-host Joy Behar interjected.

"Which is important," one co-host, added.

Co-host Sara Haines brought up the fact that Switzerland — which historically "doesn't take a side," and has even become a "joke" for their neutrality — voted to impose sanctions on Russia. "And they have taken a side, so we can all have one," she said.

Haines then commented on the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying, “I didn’t know his background, and I was reading all that. Because I though, what a ferocious leader, someone who — it would have been brave if he stayed there, but his family, the fact he’s saying, ‘No, my family is staying too,’ was even a layer of, ‘We’re going to fight this fight,'” she added.