Piper Perabo Says The Love Story Between John Dutton And Summer Higgins Will Kick ‘Into Gear’ In Season Five

“Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo has given fans a huge hint about what’s coming in season five.

Season four of the hit show ended at the start of January, and fans are waiting on pins and needles for any information about upcoming episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, it sounds like the love story between Riley Higgins and John Dutton will get cranked up in season five.

“The love story is kicking into gear on Yellowstone. I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story. We’re turning up the heat. It’s been a hard couple of years, let’s turn up the heat for a minute,” Perabo said Sunday on the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show when discussing season five.

While I’m not usually a big fan of love stories dragging down great dramas, I actually don’t mind the storyline between John and Summer.

It shows that he’s adapting and softening up a bit. I can definitely get down with it.

However, it needs to be kept realistic and on a bit of a back burner. “Yellowstone” is awesome because of the drama and action.

Nobody really watches it for the love storylines. Yes, Rip/Beth and Kayce/Monica are great storylines, but they’re not the main storylines.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Make sure to check back for the latest updates on season five as we have them.