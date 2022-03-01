140 Diplomats Walked Out Of UN Meeting Once Russian Official Started Talking

Diplomats representing their countries in the United Nations walked out of a meeting Tuesday in protest as a response to a speech given by a Russian official attempting to justify the country’s military aggression toward Ukraine.

Over 140 U.N. diplomats walked out of a meeting where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke through a pre-recorded message to the U.N. Human Rights Council and others on disarmament in an effort to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the U.S. sanctioned four Russian banks and limited what can be exported to Russia in response to the invasion. On Friday, the White House announced additional plans to sanction Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally. (RELATED: ‘Show This To Putin’: Doctor Trying To Save 6-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl Appeals To Russian Leader’s Humanity)

Numerous diplomats walked out of the room on Tuesday as Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, addressed the UN Human Rights Council. A similar boycott took place during his speech at the Conference on Disarmament. #UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/rXHABTUEQG — euronews (@euronews) March 1, 2022

“This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression,” Austrian U.N. representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger tweeted. “Watch them leave the Council Chamber.”

This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression. Watch them leave the Council Chamber. pic.twitter.com/Syox5sTvaD — Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger (@tichy_e) March 1, 2022

Boycott of Lavrov at UN Human Rights Council. pic.twitter.com/SLrCG4mKZo — Michael Weiss 🌻 (@michaeldweiss) March 1, 2022

