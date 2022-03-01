World

140 Diplomats Walked Out Of UN Meeting Once Russian Official Started Talking

Screenshot/Twitter/@euronews

Diplomats representing their countries in the United Nations walked out of a meeting Tuesday in protest as a response to a speech given by a Russian official attempting to justify the country’s military aggression toward Ukraine.

Over 140 U.N. diplomats walked out of a meeting where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke through a pre-recorded message to the U.N. Human Rights Council and others on disarmament in an effort to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the U.S. sanctioned four Russian banks and limited what can be exported to Russia in response to the invasion. On Friday, the White House announced additional plans to sanction Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally. (RELATED: ‘Show This To Putin’: Doctor Trying To Save 6-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl Appeals To Russian Leader’s Humanity)

“This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression,” Austrian U.N. representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger tweeted. “Watch them leave the Council Chamber.”

