‘1883’ Producer David Glasser Discusses The Future Of The Series, Says He’s Excited ‘For The Year Ahead’

It sounds like the future of “1883” is shrouded in secrecy.

The hit “Yellowstone” prequel wrapped up season one this past Sunday on Paramount+, and the finale was absolutely epic. Shea and Elsa both died, the Duttons settled in Montana and it felt like the entire series wrapped up nicely. (REVIEW: ‘1883’ Ends Season One With An Incredible Finale Full Of Death And Tragedy)

There’s One Incredible Western Show Everyone Needs To Watch Immediately https://t.co/VuBcPGLoOy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2022

However, we know more episodes are coming, but it doesn’t sound like anyone involved is interested in tipping their hand.

There’s One Incredible Western Everyone Should Watch Immediately https://t.co/jxNTHchgfH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2022

Producer David Glasser told The Hollywood Reporter the following about the future of the series:

You’ll see. I don’t want to give away too much, but [the announced upcoming Dutton-verse series 1932] was always intended to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883, which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions. Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor. So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting. I think 1883 was an incredible journey. We’re excited the way fans embraced it and I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now.

When talking about who will return, Glasser also told THR, “I can’t give too much away, but we’re excited for the year ahead.”

1883 is an incredible TV show, and it’s the latest example that nobody does entertainment better than Taylor Sheridan. Instead of the usual garbage Hollywood produces, Yellowstone, 1883 and everything else Sheridan produces is awesome. pic.twitter.com/fkEjgDpNOX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 28, 2022

It really doesn’t seem like anyone involved with “1883” wants anyone to know what’s coming next, and I suppose that makes sense.

The first season wrapped up perfectly and it could have been the perfect conclusion to what would have been a limited series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

However, “1883” simply became way too popular to end after one season. So, Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan are bringing fans more episodes.

It’s just a damn shame we don’t really have any details at all. You have to imagine Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will both return, but honestly, I have no idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

What I do know for sure is that whatever Taylor Sheridan touches, I will 100% watch. That much I can guarantee you.