Joy Behar And Michele Tafoya Argue After Behar Says ‘The Extreme Right Is Now The Republican Party’

Joy Behar and Michele Tafoya argued Tuesday on “The View” after Behar said that “the extreme right is now the Republican party” but the same thing hadn’t happened in the Democratic party.

During a panel discussion on the ABC talk show, the co-host were talking to guest host Tafoya about attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis warned about the “woke” being the “new religion on the left.” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

“I have a question,” Behar said to the guest host. “Because it seems to me the extreme right is now the Republican Party. The extreme left is not the Democratic Party. It’s a little different.” (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Commends ‘The World’ For Response To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine, ‘Even China’)

“I don’t agree,” Tafoya replied. “I think you’ve got your extreme left and you’ve got your extreme right. Like I said, the largest party in America are the independents.”

“Well, then why are 67% of the Republican Party all in for Trump?” Behar snapped back.

The former sportscaster said that the poll Behar was quoting was from CPAC and noted they’re not predictive of what will happen. She said later in the segment that in 2016, the two who won the same straw poll at the conference were Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, neither of whom got the Republican presidential nomination.

Sunny Hostin interjected and said “let’s go into it.”

“My understanding is that 59% said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 Republican primary were held today,” Hostin said, citing data from CPAC straw poll conducted Sunday. “And then you’ve got 28% of the vote in the poll was for Governor Death-Santis.”

“Whether it’s Trump or DeSantis … many of these people are cut from the same mold in how they’re taking their kind of platform and moving forward,” Sarah Haines shared. “So it almost doesn’t matter if it’s Trump or DeSantis or anyone else.”

“I don’t think that’s true,” Tafoya argued. “I think there’s a spectrum. I don’t think you can just say this side good, that side bad. I think there’s a lot of in between. I think that’s what’s getting lost in America.”