US To Join European Union In Closing Off Airspace To Russian Flights, Biden Announces

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday night during his State of the Union address that the U.S. will be “closing off” its airspace to Russian flights.

“Tonight, I’m announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze to their economy,” Biden said during the address, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stood to applaud him.

The closing off of American air space is one of many sanctions the Biden administration is placing on Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. During the address, Biden mentioned that the U.S. and its allies are “cutting off Russia’s banks from the international financial system,” as well as “preventing Russian central banks from defending the Russian ruble,” and “making Putin’s $630 billion war fund worthless.”

Additionally, Biden stated that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is working to build a “dedicated task force” to take on the “crimes of the Russian oligarchs.” Biden also said that the U.S. will work with allies in Europe “find and seize” the oligarch’s belongings, including “their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets.”

"We're coming for your ill-begotten gains," the President said.

The U.S. is not the first country to close its airspace to Russian flights. Switzerland joined the European Union (EU) in closing off its airspace to Russia, a move that kept Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from giving a speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council.