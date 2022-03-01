Editorial

Bob Odenkirk Reveals How Training For ‘Nobody’ Likely Saved His Life During A Heart Attack

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Bob Odenkirk starring in “Nobody” is likely the reason he’s currently alive.

The “Better Call Saul” superstar suffered a heart attack in summer 2021 while on set of the hit show, but was able to survive and bounce back in a big way. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

During an interview with Howard Stern, Odenkirk revealed that his training for the popular action movie “Nobody” helped strengthen the veins around his heart.

“More blood was able to go to my heart during CPR because these veins were a little bigger from a lot of working out,” Odenkirk explained. You can watch his full comments below.

Folks, this right here is why it’s important to exercise. You never know what kind of unintended impact it might have on your life.

Odenkirk suffered a serious heart incident and could have easily died.

Instead, the fact that he was in great shape allowed him to not only survive but bounce back quickly, according to him.

It’s a great reminder that taking care of yourself is a great idea, and you never know how many benefits there might be.

Trust me, I used to be fat. It was awful, and being in shape is much better.

So, if you learn any thing from Odenkirk, it might be that it’s a smart idea to get in shape.