Bob Odenkirk Reveals How Training For ‘Nobody’ Likely Saved His Life During A Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk starring in “Nobody” is likely the reason he’s currently alive.

The “Better Call Saul” superstar suffered a heart attack in summer 2021 while on set of the hit show, but was able to survive and bounce back in a big way. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Hi. It’s Bob.

Thank you.

To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

During an interview with Howard Stern, Odenkirk revealed that his training for the popular action movie “Nobody” helped strengthen the veins around his heart.

“More blood was able to go to my heart during CPR because these veins were a little bigger from a lot of working out,” Odenkirk explained. You can watch his full comments below.

Folks, this right here is why it’s important to exercise. You never know what kind of unintended impact it might have on your life.

Odenkirk suffered a serious heart incident and could have easily died.

Hollywood Star Collapses While Filming. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/372EgHmItc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021

Instead, the fact that he was in great shape allowed him to not only survive but bounce back quickly, according to him.

It’s a great reminder that taking care of yourself is a great idea, and you never know how many benefits there might be.

Trust me, I used to be fat. It was awful, and being in shape is much better.

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

So, if you learn any thing from Odenkirk, it might be that it’s a smart idea to get in shape.