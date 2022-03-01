‘Uncle Joe Is Back’: CNN’s Van Jones Gushes Over Biden’s State Of The Union Address

CNN political contributor and Dream Corps founder Van Jones gushed over President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, declaring that “Uncle Joe is back.”

“I thought that was Joe Biden at his best,” Jones began. “Uncle Joe is back, I thought he was being the leader—nobody believes in these American ideals more than Joe Biden. It showed tonight. He has spent his entire career standing for American unity at home, he stood for that, and for American ideals abroad.”

“I have not seen unity in this country like I saw at the beginning of that speech and I don’t want to step on that. It is very, very important that we underscore to the world that every single person stood with Joe Biden tonight, every Republican stood on their feet and the Ukrainians are not by themselves,” he continued.

Jones said the president embodied democracy in his speech and truly “meant every word he said,” also going on to compliment the president’s energy. (RELATED: Van Jones: Biden Not ‘Ready To Go Head-To-Head With Donald Trump Or Really With Anybody’)

“If you didn’t believe in democracy before, if you’ve never heard democracy and you just looked at the body language of this guy. This guy believed every word he said. And I’m proud tonight we have a leader like him. I’m proud tonight.”

Biden gave his first State of the Union address before Congress where he touted the passage of the American Rescue Plan, called to secure the border to control the surge in migration at the U.S-Mexican border, Roe v. Wade and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.