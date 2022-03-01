Florida Man Gets Shot By Police After Allegedly Cracking A Busch Light Bottle Over His Head

A man in Florida recently had a very bad time with the police.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Polk County officers were attempting to arrest Matthew Correa, who police claim had a rifle, for allegedly committing several crimes when things took a very bad turn after he allegedly smashed a Busch Light bottle over his head over the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deputies said he stood up in a pickup and poked his head through the sun roof — a rifle in one hand, a bottle of Busch Light in the other. It was the bottle breaking over his head — not the rifle — that got him shot.https://t.co/2iLkCOH2S8 — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) February 27, 2022

Police thought the smashing beer bottle was a gunshot, and an officer responded by shooting Correa in the neck. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive, according to the same report.

“The sergeant who was behind Correa and unable to see the bottle, heard the popping noise and believed Correa had shot at his deputies. The sergeant fired one shot at Correa, striking him in the neck,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement.

This is honestly one of the strangest stories I’ve ever heard, but it does include a lot of things I find interesting!

I like Busch Light, I support the police, I enjoy shooting rifles and I have a general sense of interest in crazy stories. This situation checked all the boxes!

For those of you who think a breaking beer bottle might not sound like a gunshot, I’d encourage you to smash a glass bottle on the ground and tell me that it’s not similar. Both kind of sound like a whip cracking.

Given that the suspect was allegedly also armed with a rifle, it’s not hard at all to understand why this situation played out the way it did.

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes. Next time, don’t smash a beer bottle over your head while allegedly armed and you probably won’t get shot!