EXCLUSIVE: House GOP Chairwoman Elise Stefanik Launches Digital Ad Campaign On Biden’s ‘State Of The Union In Crisis’

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik will launch a digital ad campaign during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, slamming him over five specific issues she believes he has failed the American people on.

The Daily Caller first obtained the five advertisements that will run across the U.S. when Biden begins his speech. The topics of the five videos include the border crisis, the crime crisis, the energy crisis, the economic crisis and the national security crisis, according to Stefanik. All of the videos include a number of media clips of pundits discussing what Stefanik believes is going wrong under his presidency.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, the New York Republican said that the videos will show a small portion of Biden’s failures and listed a number of issues that the videos focus on.

“These videos show only a small snapshot of the unprecedented crises facing Americans under one-party Democrat rule. From the failures of President Biden’s radical far-left agenda, Americans are facing rising crime, skyrocketing inflation, surging gas prices, a historic border crisis, and now, one of the greatest foreign policy crises in modern history,” Stefanik said. (RELATED: Rep. Stefanik Posts Staggering Fundraising Haul After One Palm Beach Event With Trump)

“While President Biden will try to rewrite the history during his first State of the Union address, the American people know the truth: Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are responsible for the State of the Union in Crisis,” Stefanik added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Several Republicans Say They Will Not Attend Biden’s State Of The Union Address)

Several House Republicans told the Daily Caller they would not be attending Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, citing required PCR COVID-19 tests for entry and the fence that was installed around the Capitol building before Biden’s speech.

Earlier in the day, Stefanik hosted a roundtable with a number of workers, small business owners, a border patrol agent and more who shared their frustrations with the Biden administration’s policies.

This is the first ad buy from House GOP under Stefanik, who was elected as the conference chair in May 2021.