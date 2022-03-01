How to Make a Direct Impact on Your Clients’ Lives: Mark Hull Explains

The world’s most successful businesses will tell you how vital it is to build a company with the customers’ needs and interests driving every decision. After all, a business structured to positively impact its clients lives, will always have a better chance of finding success than one built with the sole aim of making profits.

Entrepreneur and lawyer, Mark Hull, leads from the front as a top Criminal Defense attorney, and founder of his highly acclaimed firm, The Hull Firm. His journey to success has taught him the extreme importance of creating a direct impact on his clients lives. Here, Mark Hull explains what every business needs, to positively influence the lives of its clientele.

Empathy to understand a client’s perspective.

A Criminal Defense attorneys job is to work in close proximity with its clients, and Mark Hull knows how essential it is to develop a personal connection with each and every one of them. The same rule applies to all business industries as well. “No matter how technically savvy a company or firm is, empathy is essential in seeing things from a client’s perspective,” explains Hull. “This enables the business to build products and services that have the clients’ needs influencing every core decision.”

Determination for meeting client expectations.

When you are passionate about every aspect of your business, it shows. Mark Hull explains, “Outlining your clients’ needs and expectations helps to set up a streamlined process that serves the customer as the most critical stakeholder of the company.” By putting the requisites of his clients at the center of every professional decision, Mark directly impacts the outcome of each interaction in a positive manner.

A client-friendly environment to build trust and loyalty.

Mark Hull’s experience has shown him that every client has different wants and needs. Some clients seek an outright dismissal and settle for nothing less, while others ask him to find a way to avoid jail time. Building an environment that helps his clients reveal their true expectations is always an essential factor. “Across all industries, creating a client-friendly environment enhances their trust and loyalty in your venture,” says Hull. This environment is not only emotional, but physical as well. “Our Firm was designed with our clients’ privacy and comfortability in mind. Our building has many individual rooms, offices, and conference areas to ensure our clients feel the utmost sense of privacy when inside our office.” The Criminal Defense industry as a whole works with people in very vulnerable situations. Building a conducive environment both emotionally and physically, is of great importance when representing a client.

The need to help.

The industry of criminal law works with people going through difficult situations on a daily basis. Essential success with each customer interaction goes beyond empathizing with their predicament, but also requires the inherent need to help better the clients life. “It is easy to feel for someone, while still displacing yourself from their situation.”, says Hull. “A successful attorney or business owner will always try and visualize themselves in their clients exact situation to best assist in creating a positive experience”.

Notching a place on The National Trial Lawyers’ list of Top 100 Criminal Defense Attorneys and winning a string of awards and titles such as Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year USA, #1 Criminal Defense Law Firm, and Lawyer of the Year, among a multitude of others, are by no means small feats. Mark Hull knows well that the direct positive impact he has had on his clients’ lives has played a leading role in his unparalleled success.