Lauren Boebert Sends Message To Biden In Black Satin ‘Drill Baby Drill’ Dress At SOTU

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert sent a clear message to President Joe Biden on Tuesday with her “Drill Baby Drill” dress at the State of the Union address.

Boebert truly turned heads at the U.S. Capitol when she arrived in a black satin number that went down past her knees complete with a cropped matching jacket that had the letters “Drill Baby Drill” in gold metallic across the back of it.

She completed the head-turning look with loose curly hair and black high heels.

LOOK: Rep. Lauren Boebert wears a dress with “Drill Baby Drill” on it during tonight’s #SOTU. : Saul Loeb | Getty Images Follow for live updates: https://t.co/VMXc19lBNm pic.twitter.com/u5GxlS0KgJ — Bloomberg Government (@BGOV) March 2, 2022

The Colorado rep's message to the president comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Boebert’s statement also follows record high inflation under Biden that’s resulted in sky-rocketing costs at the pump amid calls by Republicans to reverse course and continue construction on the Keystone XL pipeline.