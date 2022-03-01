Rep. Lauren Boebert Erupts At Biden’s SOTU, Shouts About The 13 Americans Killed In Afghanistan

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert interrupted President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, mentioning the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan.

As Biden described veterans exposed to burn pits developing “cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin,” Boebert yelled out: “You put them in, 13 of them,” sparking boos from the Democrats in the chamber. Boebert is referring to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport as Americans were left stranded throughout the country in August 2021.

“Headaches, numbness, dizziness, a cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin, I know,” Biden said.

Boebert then shouted: “13 of them!”

Democrats then booed her. (RELATED: She ‘Hung Up On Me’ — Rep. Lauren Boebert Releases Video Detailing Alleged Fiery Phone Call With Rep. Ilhan Omar)

WATCH:

The Boebert outburst. “You put them in, 13 of them” pic.twitter.com/N3yEsrMDQt — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 2, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy previously told the Daily Caller that Republicans plan to investigate how many Americans were left behind by the “decisions” that led to the “botched Afghanistan withdrawal” and 13 dead service members. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Sends Message To Biden In Black Satin ‘Drill Baby Drill’ Dress At SOTU)

A group of Republicans also introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary Of State Antony Blinken, saying he failed at his job after at least 13 U.S. service members were killed in one of the deadliest days for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in over a decade.

The articles of impeachment did not go anywhere as Democrats control both the House and the Senate.