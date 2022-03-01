Tickets To Coach K’s Final Home Game With Duke Cost A Stunning Amount Of Money

Tickets to the Saturday matchup between Duke and North Carolina are shockingly expensive.

The Blue Devils/Tar Heels matchup will be Mike Krzyzewski's final home game with the program before he rides off into retirement.

Naturally, tickets aren’t cheap. According to Front Office Sports, the average ticket price to get in on StubHub is $5,392, and the cheapest is $3,690.

Saturday’s game between Duke and UNC is trending towards being the #1 highest-selling game between the teams in StubHub history. 🎟 Get-in price: $3,690

🎟 Average price: $5,392 It will be Coach K’s final home game at Duke. pic.twitter.com/kuK4JDVT6P — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 28, 2022

Seeing as how Coach K is arguably the most legendary college basketball coach in the history of the sport, it’s not hard to understand why tickets are so expensive.

There are very few living legends in the world of sports, and there are none bigger in college basketball than Coach K.

Now, fans are paying a ton of money to get in for his final home game at Cameron.

Would I drop $5,392 for tickets to a college basketball game? At this point in my life, I probably wouldn’t, but if I was loaded, there’s a chance I would.

It all depends on how much it matters to you. Clearly, there are plenty of Duke fans who want to watch Mike Krzyzewski coach in person one last time.

Let us know in the comments how much you'd spend