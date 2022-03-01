Editorial

Tickets To Coach K’s Final Home Game With Duke Cost A Stunning Amount Of Money

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 25: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the first half of their game against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 25, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tickets to the Saturday matchup between Duke and North Carolina are shockingly expensive.

The Blue Devils/Tar Heels matchup will be Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game with the program before he rides off into retirement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, tickets aren’t cheap. According to Front Office Sports, the average ticket price to get in on StubHub is $5,392, and the cheapest is $3,690.

Seeing as how Coach K is arguably the most legendary college basketball coach in the history of the sport, it’s not hard to understand why tickets are so expensive.

There are very few living legends in the world of sports, and there are none bigger in college basketball than Coach K.

Now, fans are paying a ton of money to get in for his final home game at Cameron.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Would I drop $5,392 for tickets to a college basketball game? At this point in my life, I probably wouldn’t, but if I was loaded, there’s a chance I would.

It all depends on how much it matters to you. Clearly, there are plenty of Duke fans who want to watch Mike Krzyzewski coach in person one last time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Let us know in the comments how much you’d spend, and make sure to catch the game at 6:00 EST on ESPN!