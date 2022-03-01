Netflix’s New Movie ‘The Adam Project’ Looks Terrible

Netflix’s new movie “The Adam Project” looks like an absolute dud.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future."

Sounds interesting enough, right? Seems like something we should like! However, the trailer is very underwhelming. Give it a watch below.

What are we all thinking here? I think it looks like an incredibly disappointing film, and I don’t take any pleasure in saying that.

This movie should be incredible, but that’s not the vibes I’m getting at all. I’m getting the exact opposite.

Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldaña and director Shawn Levy shine at the world premiere of THE ADAM PROJECT in New York ⏰ pic.twitter.com/7C1GTeQXst — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 1, 2022

How is it possible to have a movie with Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana and have it look so mediocre and underwhelming?

Even with just two of those stars, you should have a massive hit on your hands. Instead, this looks like it’s a movie that doesn’t really know what it is.

Is it a movie for adults that’s serious or is it a movie for kids that we shouldn’t take seriously? The worst thing you can be in entertainment is a film that lacks identity and self-awareness.

Sometimes to save the future, you have to first face your past. Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña team up in THE ADAM PROJECT – a movie about family, love, and the perils of time travel. Only on Netflix, March 11. pic.twitter.com/W2VrBTSD8k — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 1, 2022

Hopefully, I get proven wrong, but for those of you interested, you can catch “The Adam Project” starting March 11.