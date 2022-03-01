Ohio State Hangs Quote From Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy In Their Practice Facility

Ohio State already appears to be geared up to play Michigan this season.

The Wolverines stunned Ohio State in 2021, and Jim Harbaugh earned his first win over the Buckeyes. After years of humiliating defeats, Michigan finally got the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the massive win, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy told Sports Illustrated, “For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning – that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now…so we’re going to keep that going.”

Well, that quote is here to stay after OSU hung it up in their practice facility. You can check out a photo of it in Alex Gleitman’s tweet below.

It didn’t take long for JJ McCarthy’s quote to get up at the WHAC #TheGame pic.twitter.com/KDw38xdq97 — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) February 28, 2022

I can promise you that Ohio State players have been thinking about that loss every single day since it happened. It snapped a very long streak of humiliating the Wolverines, knocked OSU out of playoff contention and was just embarrassing.

Then, Michigan’s backup quarterback ran his mouth about how they’re going to keep doing it. Yes, McCarthy has a high ceiling, but he was still the backup last season!

Now, OSU is using his words to motivate the squad for their 2022 game. Yeah, if you think Ryan Day and C.J. Stroud won’t be ready to roll, you’re just kidding yourself.

November 26 should be a hell of a game, and I can’t wait to see what Stroud and company do to Jim Harbaugh and McCarthy. Clearly, they’re counting down the days.