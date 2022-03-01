Editorial

REPORT: Several Teams Are Interested In Pursuing Quarterback Mitch Trubisky

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Several teams are reportedly interested in Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky spent this past season backing up Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills, and it now sounds like the second overall pick is on the radar of a lot of teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders, Steelers and Saints are all interested in potentially signing the former Bears starter.

As Schultz noted, Trubisky is only 27-years-old, and he still has a ton of football left in the tank. Just because he spent last year backing up Josh Allen, who is an elite player, doesn’t mean he can’t run a team.

The Chicago Bears are one of the worst run franchises in the NFL, and they have failed to be competitive for several seasons.

So, it’s hard to blame Trubisky for the team not winning a ton while he was there. Despite the dysfunction of the Bears, the team never really had any horrible seasons with Trubisky running the show, other than his rookie campaign.

So, I completely understand why multiple teams are interested. It makes a ton of sense.

 

We’ll see where he lands, but it certainly sounds like Trubisky will likely land a new starting gig in 2022!