REPORT: Several Teams Are Interested In Pursuing Quarterback Mitch Trubisky

Several teams are reportedly interested in Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky spent this past season backing up Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills, and it now sounds like the second overall pick is on the radar of a lot of teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders, Steelers and Saints are all interested in potentially signing the former Bears starter.

Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz. Several teams – inc #Commanders, #Steelers and #Saints – are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say. Trubisky is still just 27 – #Bills LOVED having him – and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2022

A few things Trubisky has going for him: Many around the league view his fourth season/lack of development with the #Bears as a Matt Nagy problem. He’s an elite athlete, even by NFL QB standards. Sitting a year in Buffalo has helped him, both on the field and in preparation. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2022

As Schultz noted, Trubisky is only 27-years-old, and he still has a ton of football left in the tank. Just because he spent last year backing up Josh Allen, who is an elite player, doesn’t mean he can’t run a team.

The Chicago Bears are one of the worst run franchises in the NFL, and they have failed to be competitive for several seasons.

Sean McDermott calls Mitch Trubisky a “class act,” says he’s really enjoyed his time with him. Said he handled his situation in Buffalo as good as anyone could. “It’s unrealistic to think we could have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family.” — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 1, 2022

So, it’s hard to blame Trubisky for the team not winning a ton while he was there. Despite the dysfunction of the Bears, the team never really had any horrible seasons with Trubisky running the show, other than his rookie campaign.

So, I completely understand why multiple teams are interested. It makes a ton of sense.

We’ll see where he lands, but it certainly sounds like Trubisky will likely land a new starting gig in 2022!