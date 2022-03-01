REPORT: The Packers And Rodgers Are Working On A Deal For Him If He Wants To Remain With Green Bay

It sounds like the Green Bay Packers are preparing for Aaron Rodgers to potentially remain with the franchise.

There has been a lot of talk about what the future holds for Rodgers, and there's been a ton of speculation about whether or not he's played his final game for the franchise.

Well, Green Bay is gearing up for the star quarterback to return.

Green Bay Packers Raise Eyebrows With Major Announcement Missing Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/988wdV6mzm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, the two sides “are working on a deal” in case Rodgers decides that he wants to continue playing for the Packers.

He could also retire or demand a trade. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers await Aaron Rodgers’ firm decision, but getting him back is their No. 1 priority. And sources say they are working on a deal to be in place if he decides he wants to return to GB. It will be an expensive one. pic.twitter.com/UmF5GLNK91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

As noted by Rapoport, Rodgers’ new deal would make him the highest paid player in the league, which makes a ton of sense.

He’s a generational talent and he’s the most important part of the franchise. At some point, you have to give a man like him a bank vault.

It sounds like the Packers are prepared to do it.

Aaron Rodgers Posts Emotional Message. Is He Retiring From The NFL? https://t.co/ksmI6lEPcy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 23, 2022

At this point, it’s really on Rodgers to decide whether or not he wants to stick around in Green Bay, find a way to get traded or retire.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a retirement decision yet, but he is playing the media like a fiddle. Rodgers is giving fans a masterclass in trolling, and it’s a lot of fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/nzoredwEqh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2022

Until he makes a decision on what to do next, fans are left in the dark!