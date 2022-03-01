Editorial

REPORT: The Packers And Rodgers Are Working On A Deal For Him If He Wants To Remain With Green Bay

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates as he walks off the field after their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It sounds like the Green Bay Packers are preparing for Aaron Rodgers to potentially remain with the franchise.

There has been a lot of talk about what the future holds for Rodgers, and there's been a ton of speculation about whether or not he's played his final game for the franchise.

Well, Green Bay is gearing up for the star quarterback to return.

According to Ian Rapoport, the two sides “are working on a deal” in case Rodgers decides that he wants to continue playing for the Packers.

He could also retire or demand a trade. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

As noted by Rapoport, Rodgers’ new deal would make him the highest paid player in the league, which makes a ton of sense.

He’s a generational talent and he’s the most important part of the franchise. At some point, you have to give a man like him a bank vault.

It sounds like the Packers are prepared to do it.

At this point, it’s really on Rodgers to decide whether or not he wants to stick around in Green Bay, find a way to get traded or retire.

Until he makes a decision on what to do next, fans are left in the dark!