Media

Right Wing Twitter Ridicules Harris For ‘IQ Of 14’ Description Of Ukraine War

President Biden Hosts Black History Month Celebration At The White House

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Nicole Silverio Contributor
Font Size:

Social media users mocked Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday over her description of Russia’s war with Ukraine during an interview with “The Morning Hustle.”

“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia,” Harris began. “Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically that’s wrong, and it goes against everything we stand for. There are terms that we use. We say, ‘We respect the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of countries.'”

Harris then explained President Joe Biden’s recent sanctions against Russia, comparing it to a parent disciplining a child.

“We threatened sanctions to hopefully deter Russia from going in. Basically, like if you’re a parent and you tell your children, ‘Well, if you do this, the punishment is going to be that,’ right? And we hope that by doing that, it will deter our children from doing the wrong thing,” she said. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Says She’s ‘Less Than Hopeful’ That Kamala Harris Can Prevent A War With Russia)

Political commentators and notable figures mocked the vice president over social media.

“If you’re confused about what’s going on in Ukraine and have an IQ of 14, Kamala Harris is here for you,” Outkick founder and political commentator Clay Travis tweeted.

Harris recently attended the Munich Security Conference with several world leaders in an attempt to ease tensions with Russia as they deployed troops along Ukraine’s border.

Author Douglas Murray said the Biden administration sending her to the conference was “just astonishing.” He then criticized her pointing out that, “We’re looking here at the real possibility of war in Europe,” at the conference. “Wow, how could we do without you?” Murray added.