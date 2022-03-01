Right Wing Twitter Ridicules Harris For ‘IQ Of 14’ Description Of Ukraine War

Social media users mocked Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday over her description of Russia’s war with Ukraine during an interview with “The Morning Hustle.”

“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia,” Harris began. “Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically that’s wrong, and it goes against everything we stand for. There are terms that we use. We say, ‘We respect the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of countries.'”

Harris then explained President Joe Biden’s recent sanctions against Russia, comparing it to a parent disciplining a child.

“We threatened sanctions to hopefully deter Russia from going in. Basically, like if you’re a parent and you tell your children, ‘Well, if you do this, the punishment is going to be that,’ right? And we hope that by doing that, it will deter our children from doing the wrong thing,” she said. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Says She’s ‘Less Than Hopeful’ That Kamala Harris Can Prevent A War With Russia)

Political commentators and notable figures mocked the vice president over social media.

“If you’re confused about what’s going on in Ukraine and have an IQ of 14, Kamala Harris is here for you,” Outkick founder and political commentator Clay Travis tweeted.

If you’re confused about what’s going on in Ukraine and have an IQ of 14, Kamala Harris is here for you: pic.twitter.com/7mhxGpujhv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 1, 2022

She is the Michael Scott of politics https://t.co/VmlD3ACog3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2022

This gives me so much anxiety. This is like how my 16 year old niece would answer this question. https://t.co/xPAtILo41Y — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 1, 2022

I’m proud to announce that my 9-year-old daughter was hired last week as VP Harris’ speechwriter. https://t.co/H0ESoqhhD4 — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) March 1, 2022

I’m glad to see that the Vice President’s staff printed out the Wikipedia entry for Ukraine to prep her for an interview, otherwise she would have sounded unprepared. https://t.co/31sZeifQc4 — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) March 1, 2022

Apparently Harris was asked to dumb down the conflict. She rolled out this explanation in response, which I guess is good enough for folks who don’t know we are about as close to a hot nuke war as we’ve ever been https://t.co/81Lrsyomhz — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) March 1, 2022

embarrassing.

no wonder staffers smarter than her have quit. https://t.co/HeGkuD1EfJ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 1, 2022

Harris recently attended the Munich Security Conference with several world leaders in an attempt to ease tensions with Russia as they deployed troops along Ukraine’s border.

Author Douglas Murray said the Biden administration sending her to the conference was “just astonishing.” He then criticized her pointing out that, “We’re looking here at the real possibility of war in Europe,” at the conference. “Wow, how could we do without you?” Murray added.