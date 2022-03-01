Sam Elliott Says Liberal Hollywood’s Favorite New Western Is Stupid, Way Too Gay, And Frankly, Not Even A Western

Actor Sam Elliott told comedian Marc Maron that Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” was a “piece of sh*t” in the Monday episode of Maron’s “WTF” podcast.

Elliott, 77, compared the cast of Jane Campion’s critically acclaimed movie, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, to Chippendales dancers, who “wear bow ties and not much else,” before continuing, “that’s what all these f**king cowboys in that movie looked like,” Insider reported.

Elliott watched the film when he was in the middle of filming 1883 in Texas, he told Maron during the podcast. (RELATED: ‘1883’ Continues To Get Big TV Ratings)

Marc Maron: Did you see Power of the Dog, did you see that movie?

Sam Elliott: Yeah do you wanna talk about that piece of shit?

Marc: [ohh noo] You didn’t like that one?

Sam: Fuck no. pic.twitter.com/BGdOd6scwe — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) February 28, 2022

“They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the f**king movie,” Elliott continued. Maron noted that he felt that’s what the movie was supposed to be about, as Cumberbatch’s character is a closeted gay man, according to People.

Of Jane Campion, Elliott said, “what the f**k does this woman … she’s a brilliant director, by the way, I love her work, her previous work, but what the f**k does this woman from down there [New Zealand] know about the American West? And why in the f**k did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana?”

Rest of the TPOTD convo: pic.twitter.com/JrcoUv3eRB — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) February 28, 2022

Elliott leaned his disdain into Campion’s misrepresentation of cowboying, Insider reported. Maron laughed as Elliott continued, “that rubbed me the wrong way, pal.”

“I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f**king chaps. He had two pairs of chaps: a woolly pair and a leather pair, and every f**king time he would walk in from somewhere, I don’t know where,” Elliott emphatically expressed, “He was never on a horse, maybe once, he’d walk into the f**king house, storm up the f**king stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo. It’s like, what the f**k?”

“Where’s the Western in this Western?” Elliott asked Maron. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘1883’ With Sam Elliott And Tim McGraw Is Incredible)

Elliott has held a strong career as one of the most renowned cowboys in film and television, including stunning portrayals in “Tombstone” and smash-hit Yellowstone spinoff “1883.” He took Campion’s movie “personally,” according to his comments on the podcast.

‘The Power of the Dog’ was tipped to win big at the 2022 SAG awards, but was snubbed and came away with nothing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With 12 nominations, the film is leading for the 2022 Academy Awards, including actress Kristin Stewart’s first nod, reported USA Today.