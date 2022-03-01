SNL Skit Says COVID Restriction Skeptics Have A Point

“Saturday Night Live” mocked liberals during a hilarious skit Saturday that pointed out mask and vaccine skeptics may actually have a point.

At a dinner event, one of the attendees, played by John Mulaney, says he’s unsure how he feels about COVID-19 just ending.

“That reminds me of this article I read,” a woman named Gina begins to say, before her husband interrupts her.

“Oh honey, no one wants to hear about that.”

Gina explains how she read a Bloomberg article detailing how mask mandates had “little to no effect on COVID,” prompting the other guests to freeze in shock.

“It’s not like I’m anti-mask or anything. I just sometimes wonder if any of the things we did actually helped,” Gina said as the group listened in horror.

The group soon begins discussing various other restrictions, with one dinner guest saying, “while I’m so personally relieved I am vaccinated, I sometimes wonder if other people who are hesitant might have like a valid — not valid — but understandable,” as she is interrupted by the other guests who warn her to be “careful” about what she is about to say.

Mulaney then jumps in to defend her.

“I think what she means is maybe sometimes we are a little over zealous when we condemn. I just think that if people are actually losing their jobs…” he says before the dinner guests once again warn him to be “careful.”

“Look, vaccines save lives, fact. Okay, they stop the hospitals from being overrun, fact. But did I have to dump my oldest friend just cause he didn’t get a booster?”

The dinner guests shy away in horror as the conversation further delves into the COVID responses. (RELATED: Even With Breakthrough Cases, The Data Doesn’t Seem To Support Mask Mandates For Vaccinated People)

One guest, David, then gives his hot take on the pandemic, saying the Biden administration could have had more testing available, to which one guest says, at least Biden sent tests to every family.

“You mean the two tests sent to a family of eight that froze in the mail,” Gina’s husband chimes in angrily.

The group then poked fun at outdoor dining, noting how most restaurants just built a “smaller restaurant in the street” as well as other masking policies.

States nationwide have begun dropping their mask mandates, with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently updating its guidance, recommending individuals don’t need to wear masks indoors. CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said in February mask mandates should end because the “science has changed,” despite the fact that the evidence she cited had been available for months.

The CDC issued guidance in January saying “loosely woven cloth masks offer the least protection against COVID-19 and N95 and KN95 masks offer the most.” Epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board, told CNN in August that “many of the face cloth coverings people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out.”