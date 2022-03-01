Sen. Chuck Schumer Stood Up To Clap For Biden At The Wrong Time And Everybody Noticed

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer stood up to clap at the wrong time during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

Biden touted the passage of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which prompted Schumer to stand and begin applauding in the middle of the speech. The Senate Majority Leader quickly sat back down, before standing back up again at the end of the president’s sentence.

“The American Rescue Plan helped working people and left no one behind,” the president concluded, followed by applause on the House floor.

The camera, social media users and the general public quickly took notice of the senator’s poor timing. (RELATED: Nobody Asked For This Video Of Chuck Schumer Attempting To Rap, And Yet It Exists)

Schumer supported the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that intended to provide economic relief to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.