ANALYSIS: For All the Hate Tucker Got Over Russia, Americans Wildly Support His Position

Liberal pundits, politicians and media outlets recently lashed out at Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson over his opposition to U.S. military intervention in Ukraine. But despite the backlash, Carlson’s views are actually popular among ordinary Americans, according to recent polling.

Carlson argued that while some Washington D.C. insiders have insisted it is a “patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin,” they have ignored the fact that it is ordinary Americans who will shoulder the “measurable” costs of war with Russia. “That’s not a guess. Joe Biden has admitted this,” Carlson said. While Carlson opposes U.S. military intervention in the crisis, he has explicitly stated that Putin started the war and is to blame for the disasters following his invasion.