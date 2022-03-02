‘You Don’t Even Care’: Mother Of Slain Marine Blasts Biden For Not Mentioning 13 Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan

The mother of a Marine killed in an explosion in Kabul during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan slammed President Joe Biden for failing to mention the 13 Marines who died in the attack in his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Shana Chappell, mother of Kareem Nikoui, one of the 13 Marines killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in August 2021, accused Biden of indifference toward the lives of the soldiers, writing that the fallen Marines’ blood was “on your hands.”

“You don’t even care! All you care about is continuing to destroy our country from within!” Chappell wrote in an Instagram post. (RELATED: Baby Handed To US Forces During Kabul Chaos Is Missing, Family Says)

“You are why my son is dead! You are why all 13 are dead! Their blood is on your hands and you know it, that’s why you refuse to say their names!” she wrote.

Shana Chappell, the mother of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, posted a statement blasting Biden for not mentioning the 13 service members killed during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in last night’s #SOTU : “Their blood is on your hands and you know it…” pic.twitter.com/8e9DRuD4cU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 2, 2022

Biden was also criticized by Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert during his speech, who stood and heckled the president when he mentioned coffins draped with flags containing the bodies of dead service members.

“You put them in, 13 of them,” Boebert said.

Chappell’s Instagram and Facebook accounts were previously deleted in August 2021 after she posted criticism of Biden following the Kabul suicide bombing. Meta later said her account was “incorrectly deleted.”

Chappell went on to rip Biden for his perceived callousness, alleging he checked his watch during his meeting with her and other Gold Star family members following the attack.

“I had to watch my son be taken off a plane while my heart felt like it was being ripped from my chest and you stood there checking your watch over and over again like being there was taking up to much of your precious time!” she said.

