ANALYSIS: It’s Now Clear, Democrats Will Lose The House

It’s now virtually clear that if the 2022 midterms were held in March instead of November, the Republican Party would not only win control of the U.S. House of Representatives but would take down a prominent Democrat along the way.

The Democratic Party’s political leverage heading into the midterms couldn’t be worse, according to the new polling from ABC News and the Washington Post, which surveyed a random national sample of 1,011 adults. Fifty percent of Americans say they would rather Republicans gain control of the U.S. Congress to act as a check on President Biden than keep Democrats in power to support Biden’s agenda, according to the Feb. 27 polling.