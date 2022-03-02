Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Agrees To An Extension

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is sticking around with the team.

The team announced Wednesday morning that Kingsbury has agreed to an extension with the franchise through the 2027 season.

Financial details aren’t known at this time, but I’m sure he’s been paid a very pretty penny!

We have reached agreements on contract extensions with GM Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. Each is now under contract with the team through the 2027 season. Details ➡️ https://t.co/alvgq5X3gQ pic.twitter.com/coaa99l19R — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 2, 2022

I know there was a lot of frustration down the stretch with the Cardinals this season, and it all hit a boiling point when they were blown out in the playoffs against the Rams.

To say things fell apart in the second half of the season would be an understatement.

Congrats to client Kliff Kingsbury on his well-earned contract extension. — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) March 2, 2022

However, extending Kingsbury was the right thing to do. The entire team is built around him and his ability to win with Kyler Murray running the offense.

The fact Kingsbury will be around for the next several seasons, you have to imagine this also means the Cardinals have every intention of extending Kyler Murray.

You’re not keeping Kingsbury and his offense if you’re not keeping the team’s star dual-threat quarterback.