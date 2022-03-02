Editorial

Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Agrees To An Extension

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is sticking around with the team.

The team announced Wednesday morning that Kingsbury has agreed to an extension with the franchise through the 2027 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial details aren’t known at this time, but I’m sure he’s been paid a very pretty penny!

I know there was a lot of frustration down the stretch with the Cardinals this season, and it all hit a boiling point when they were blown out in the playoffs against the Rams.

To say things fell apart in the second half of the season would be an understatement.

However, extending Kingsbury was the right thing to do. The entire team is built around him and his ability to win with Kyler Murray running the offense.

The fact Kingsbury will be around for the next several seasons, you have to imagine this also means the Cardinals have every intention of extending Kyler Murray.

You’re not keeping Kingsbury and his offense if you’re not keeping the team’s star dual-threat quarterback.