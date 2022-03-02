Buccaneers GM Says The Team Will ‘Leave The Light On’ For A Potential Tom Brady Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to Tom Brady returning to the franchise.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired after this past season after more than two decades of incredible success in the league, including two great years with the Bucs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Will he eventually return? While it’s probably not likely, Bucs GM Jason Licht is leaving the door open for the legendary quarterback if he wants to play again.

“We’ll see what the future holds. We’ll leave the light on. You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady,” Licht told Peter Schrager, according to ProFootballTalk.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Something tells me we’re going to hear a lot of comments like this over the next year. Brady is clearly still capable of playing.

Hell, this past season, he was arguably a top four or five quarterback in the league.

Despite the fact he had plenty of gas left in the tank, he still hung up his cleats and rode into the sunset with his seven rings.

Now, the question is whether or not he’ll ever lace up again. I think the answer is no, but if he does, it sounds like the Bucs will open him with open arms.

That’s a pretty smart stance to have considering he’s the most successful QB in NFL history.

While there will be lots of comments made about a Brady return, until I see him throw the pads on, I’m just not buying it!