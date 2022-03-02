Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Says She ‘Hated’ The ‘Culture’ Of The USWNT By The End Of Her Career

American soccer star Carli Lloyd recently had some brutal comments about her time playing on the USWNT.

Our women's national team is the most dominant female soccer program in the world, but it's also a lightning rod for issues.

Most notably, many members of the team have refused to stand for the national anthem, and Megan Rapinoe loves to complain about everything just about as much as she loves air in her lungs.

Well, it sounds like now that Lloyd is retired, she’s not holding back. During a discussion with former teammate Hope Solo, Lloyd said she “hated” being on the team towards the end of her career.

Specifically, she called out “the culture” the team had “these last several years.” Solo seemed to agree with her assessment of the situation, and noted that there were “social” and “political” games being played.

You can watch the two of them break it down below.

Here’s some of what you can expect on the first episode of Hope Solo Speaks with my first guest, the one and only @CarliLloyd 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k9EjKMHrxf — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) February 28, 2022

It’s worth noting that Solo previously said that Rapinoe would essentially bully people into kneeling during the anthem.

Lloyd famously stood during the anthem when many teammates did not.

I hope like hell more and more former USWNT players come out with blunt opinions of the situation of the team.



There was a time when the USWNT was one of the most hyped teams in the country. People loved watching the women representing the red, white and blue dominate teams around the world.

Then, the team pivoted to nonstop protests, became super political and fans threw in the towel on them. Now, it sounds like there were people in the locker room who felt the same way!

It just goes to show that whenever you go woke, things turn to garbage.

