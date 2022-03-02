Editorial

Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Says She ‘Hated’ The ‘Culture’ Of The USWNT By The End Of Her Career

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Bronze medalists Carli Lloyd , Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara of Team United States (C) react with their bronze medal during the Women's Football Competition Medal Ceremony during the Gold Medal Match Women's Football match between Canada and Sweden at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
American soccer star Carli Lloyd recently had some brutal comments about her time playing on the USWNT.

Our women’s national team is the most dominant female soccer program in the world, but it’s also a lightning rod for issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, many members of the team have refused to stand for the national anthem, and Megan Rapinoe loves to complain about everything just about as much as she loves air in her lungs.

Well, it sounds like now that Lloyd is retired, she’s not holding back. During a discussion with former teammate Hope Solo, Lloyd said she “hated” being on the team towards the end of her career.

Specifically, she called out “the culture” the team had “these last several years.” Solo seemed to agree with her assessment of the situation, and noted that there were “social” and “political” games being played.

You can watch the two of them break it down below.

It’s worth noting that Solo previously said that Rapinoe would essentially bully people into kneeling during the anthem.

Lloyd famously stood during the anthem when many teammates did not.

I hope like hell more and more former USWNT players come out with blunt opinions of the situation of the team.

Spill the tea as the youth say!

There was a time when the USWNT was one of the most hyped teams in the country. People loved watching the women representing the red, white and blue dominate teams around the world.

Then, the team pivoted to nonstop protests, became super political and fans threw in the towel on them. Now, it sounds like there were people in the locker room who felt the same way!

It just goes to show that whenever you go woke, things turn to garbage.

Let us know what you think of Lloyd’s remarks in the comments below!