DeSantis Says France Would Probably Just Give Up If Russia Invaded Them

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that France “probably” wouldn’t put up a fight if Russia decided to invade.

“A lot of other places around the world, they just fold when there’s any type of adversity,” DeSantis said, in reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during a press conference at the University of South Florida. “I mean can you imagine if [Putin] went into France?”

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) poses a very helpful hypothetical showing tremendous brainpower: “Can you imagine if [Putin] went into France? Would they do anything to put up a fight? Probably not.” pic.twitter.com/LJVLVlg8bt — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2022

“Would [France] do anything to put up a fight? Probably not,” DeSantis continued. “So those folks [Ukrainians] are stepping up, but there’s a lot of problems between now and then, and I think, unfortunately, it’s going to end up very, very ugly over the next few weeks and months.”

DeSantis described Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as “basically an authoritarian gas station attendant,” and the Russian nation as a “hollowed-out country but for the energy” and “legacy nuclear weapons.” (RELATED: ‘Mr President, Are You Worried About Nuclear War?!’: Biden Ignores Press As He Returns From Weekend Away)

DeSantis also called on President Joe Biden’s administration and European nations Tuesday to “hit” Putin “where it counts … hit him at the gas pump.”

The Florida governor previously blasted Biden’s track record with foreign affairs, including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he claimed “whetted the appetite” for Putin, Iran and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.