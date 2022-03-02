Rep. Jim Jordan Says Biden Might Want To Change His Policies, But The ‘Radical Left’ In His Party Will Never Let Him

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said Wednesday that the “radical left” will not allow President Joe Biden to change his policies even if he wanted to during an appearance on the local Columbus, Ohio, show “The National Desk.”

Jordan blasted the “crazy policies of the Biden administration,” notably the scrapping of the Keystone XL Pipeline and pausing oil and gas companies from any new drilling on federal lands, and said reversing them will help resolve the U.S. and Europe’s reliance on Russia’s energy sector.

“Even if Joe Biden wanted to do that, his party won’t let him,” Jordan said. “His party is controlled by the left. The left actually wants to destroy the oil and gas industry … They want to drive the oil and gas business out of business, and it just shows how out of touch they are. It would be nice if Joe Biden wanted to reverse policies but I don’t think he can because the radical left controls his party.”

The representative said the “radical left” controlling the Democratic Party wants to defund the police, refuse to prosecute criminals, and open the nation’s borders. (RELATED: ‘Authoritarian Gas Attendant’: Gov. DeSantis Calls For Biden, Europe To ‘Hit Putin Where It Counts’)

“He may want to change, who knows, but his party won’t let him and that’s why, I think, this fall there is going to be a big change … in the midterm election.”

Jordan accused Democrats of wanting $8-a-gallon gas prices, bringing up a previous hearing where Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna asked witnesses on whether they pledge to decrease energy production.

Biden confirmed Friday that U.S. sanctions on Russia do not impact Russian oil and gas exports, which makes up 40% of that country’s economy. Crude oil prices skyrocketed to over $100 per barrel following the invasion of Ukraine, the highest since 2014.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday on “America’s Newsroom” that reversing the administration’s current domestic energy policies will have no impact on rising gas prices.