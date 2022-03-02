Reporter Tries To Press Biden On Abortion Stance

President Joe Biden was questioned Wednesday on his abortion stance but failed to provide an actual answer.

“As a Catholic, why do you support abortion, as a Catholic, defying church teachings?” a reporter questioned Biden Wednesday morning as he departed the White House wearing ashes for Ash Wednesday.

“I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology, but you know,” Biden began to say as First Lady Jill Biden walked up to Biden and tried to pull him away. “Well anyway, I’m not going to make a judgment for other people.”

“But you’re a Catholic,” the reporter again pressed before other reporters began shouting questions.

Biden, who has been described by the White House as a “devout Catholic,” expressed his support for Roe v. Wade in September, noting he respects those who don’t support the landmark case. (RELATED: Biden Says He Did Not Discuss Abortion With The Pope, Was Told To ‘Keep Receiving Communion’)

“I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all, I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that. Not going to impose that on people,” Biden said.

Despite Biden’s recent comments, he did say during a 2012 vice presidential debate that he accepts “my church’s position on abortion as a — what we call de fide (doctrine?). Life begins at conception. That’s the church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life.”

During Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Biden called for “protecting a woman’s right to choose,” and said Roe v. Wade is a constitutional right.

“The constitutional right affirmed in Roe v. Wade — standing precedent for half a century — is under attack as never before. If we want to go forward — not backward — we must protect access to health care. Preserve a woman’s right to choose.”