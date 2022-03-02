Kate Middleton Rocks Green Emerald Jacket And High Heel Boots Combo While Playing Snooker

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous jacket and boots combination while playing snooker Wednesday in Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, emerald green coat that she paired with an olive green top as she joined Prince William during a visit to the World Heritage Site visitor center. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the fun look with loose hair, black jeans and suede black high heel boots.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

In several of the snaps, the duchess looked like she was having a blast with the duke while the two took in some baking and more during their visit.

Rooted at the centre of the community here in Torfaen, The Hwb provides a one stop shop for support and guidance. Listening to the experiences of young people it’s clear how vitally important charities such as this are in improving the lives of people young and old. pic.twitter.com/Bf8vCLwOyF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2022

Planting a tree for the Jubilee!@KensingtonRoyal join World Heritage Youth Ambassadors to plant a tree for the @QGCanopy in this very special #PlatinumJubilee year. Find out more about The Queen’s Green Canopy – https://t.co/Q99wIMzY1a pic.twitter.com/iyRA7E37Fc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 1, 2022

Middleton often wows no matter what the occasion, as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of the duchess’ unforgettable looks throughout the years here.