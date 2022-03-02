Entertainment

Kate Middleton Rocks Green Emerald Jacket And High Heel Boots Combo While Playing Snooker

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Visit Wales

(Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous jacket and boots combination while playing snooker Wednesday in Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, emerald green coat that she paired with an olive green top as she joined Prince William during a visit to the World Heritage Site visitor center. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the fun look with loose hair, black jeans and suede black high heel boots.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Rocks Several Great Looks As She Shows No Fear During Wild Adventurous Outing)

In several of the snaps, the duchess looked like she was having a blast with the duke while the two took in some baking and more during their visit. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

Middleton often wows no matter what the occasion, as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of the duchess’ unforgettable looks throughout the years here.