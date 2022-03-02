National Security

Liberals Suddenly Love When Troops Are Deployed To Crush Protests

Convoy Of Truckers Begins Cross-Country Trip To Protest COVID-19 Mandates

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Devan Bugbee Contributor
Font Size:

Several left-leaning personalities voiced support of President Joe Biden’s decision to call in over 700 National Guard units into Washington, D.C., in preparation for a trucker convoy.

The Pentagon had approved 300 Guard members from various states to be joined with 400 Washington, D.C., members to control traffic in the city ahead of Biden’s the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

“The National Guard is waiting for them,” former NBCUniversal senior executive Mike Sington wrote, calling the convoy’s “anti-Biden slogans” “childish.”

The group embarks on D.C. in hopes of abolishing “unscientific” and “unconstitutional” vaccine and mask mandates, as well as advocating for border protection, energy independence and to fight media censorship, according to their website. (Related: Democrats, Environmentalists Stay Silent On US Energy Independence Amid Ukraine Crisis)

Only some protesters had planned to arrive in D.C. for the State of the Union, however, as others may arrive afterward, according to the AP report.

In response to the White House’s request for troops, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated he will not send any of his state’s National Guard to D.C., a move that has sparked outrage on Twitter. 

“Right Here Waiting” singer Richard Marx tweeted, “You need to go look up ‘public service,’ DeathSantis. What a disgrace to human decency.”

This attitude towards heavy law enforcement presence at protests seems to break from what liberal individuals have conventionally expressed in the past.

From as early as 2014 with the Ferguson riots that proceeded the death of Michael Brown, liberals have denounced the use of National Guard deployment.

The trend of condemning military force was seen again in the summer of 2020 after the riots following the death of George Floyd, which liberals often claimed were “peaceful protests.”

“Sick motherf**ker,” Sington tweeted about Trump’s use of military action.

As of yet, there are no reports of the National Guard confronting the trucker convoy. It’s unclear if the trucker convoy arrived in D.C. by the time of Biden’s address on Tuesday.