Liberals Suddenly Love When Troops Are Deployed To Crush Protests

Several left-leaning personalities voiced support of President Joe Biden’s decision to call in over 700 National Guard units into Washington, D.C., in preparation for a trucker convoy.

The Pentagon had approved 300 Guard members from various states to be joined with 400 Washington, D.C., members to control traffic in the city ahead of Biden’s the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

“The National Guard is waiting for them,” former NBCUniversal senior executive Mike Sington wrote, calling the convoy’s “anti-Biden slogans” “childish.”

America’s ‘People’s Convoy’ of trucks, which looks like it’s made up of a lot of Trumpers with their childish anti-Biden slogans, has begun assembling on their way to Washington DC. The National Guard is waiting for them. pic.twitter.com/qVWEtGPJL8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 23, 2022

So I am In DC. Everything absolutely normal. No truck convoys in sight. If they appear tomorrow, between national guard + the gangs, they won’t last long. No russians partying in Oval. Biden in WH. But if you watch Fox Newz, truck convoy idiots everywhere. But not. 🇺🇸 — Alan W. Silberberg (@IdeaGov) March 1, 2022

It is somehow reassuring ro see national guard trucks on key corners and squares in DC. Wish the need for them wasn’t because of potential domestic terrorists aka “truck convoy”. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Iqu0643Zl5 — Alan W. Silberberg (@IdeaGov) March 1, 2022

The group embarks on D.C. in hopes of abolishing “unscientific” and “unconstitutional” vaccine and mask mandates, as well as advocating for border protection, energy independence and to fight media censorship, according to their website. (Related: Democrats, Environmentalists Stay Silent On US Energy Independence Amid Ukraine Crisis)

Only some protesters had planned to arrive in D.C. for the State of the Union, however, as others may arrive afterward, according to the AP report.

In response to the White House’s request for troops, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated he will not send any of his state’s National Guard to D.C., a move that has sparked outrage on Twitter.

Ron, You are a small, small man in so many ways. #TheRonFile https://t.co/80Zh55uwDs — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) March 1, 2022

The unsubtle premise here is he welcomes another insurrection and assassination attempt. https://t.co/m47imiyrJI — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 1, 2022

“Right Here Waiting” singer Richard Marx tweeted, “You need to go look up ‘public service,’ DeathSantis. What a disgrace to human decency.”

What kind of piece of shit does this? All we heard during Trump was “he’s your President” You republicans good with this? https://t.co/25087d869D — Titus (@TitusNation) March 1, 2022

This attitude towards heavy law enforcement presence at protests seems to break from what liberal individuals have conventionally expressed in the past.

From as early as 2014 with the Ferguson riots that proceeded the death of Michael Brown, liberals have denounced the use of National Guard deployment.

Everyone is just forgetting #ferguson in 2014? Obama let Ferguson’s police department tear gas & beat citizens who were protesting the murder of #michaelbrown. He also sent the National Guard so… — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) June 14, 2020

They called private military contractors to stop standing rock from having clean water. They called in basically a standing army of national guard and law enforcement to Ferguson. They surveilled BLM with Military Drones this summer The double standard is disgustingly blatant — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) January 10, 2021

The trend of condemning military force was seen again in the summer of 2020 after the riots following the death of George Floyd, which liberals often claimed were “peaceful protests.”

Military spy planes were used to monitor American citizens protesting the killing of George Floyd.

Bad enough, right?

Then it turns out the head of the California national guard sent a plane to watch a small peaceful protest near his house.

https://t.co/reqGYSWkmx — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) October 18, 2020

“Sick motherf**ker,” Sington tweeted about Trump’s use of military action.

WSJ’s Michael Bender: While Trump was watching the George Floyd, BLM protests, he told his team to have the military “beat the f**k out of them, just shoot them”. When aides objected, Trump backed down from murder to maiming: “Well, shoot them in the leg.” Sick motherf**ker. pic.twitter.com/8NNSRY5PUc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 25, 2021

As of yet, there are no reports of the National Guard confronting the trucker convoy. It’s unclear if the trucker convoy arrived in D.C. by the time of Biden’s address on Tuesday.