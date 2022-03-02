Superstar Actress Zoe Kravitz’s Strapless Black Lace-Up Kitty Cat Dress Is Purrr-fect

Superstar Zoe Kravitz won the day in a strapless, kitty cat dress Tuesday during her appearance at “The Batman” premiere in New York.

The 33-year-old actress looked truly stunning in the black lace-up number, complete with silhouette images of cats across the top, as she posed for photos with her costars at Josie Robertson Plaza. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair slicked back, jewelry and high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

To say she understood the assignment to show off her Catwoman character would be serious understatement.

Kravitz previously stole the show during the premiere of the superhero film in London when she stepped out wearing a black halter dress with Batman designs on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

Kravitz plays Catwoman in “The Batman” alongside Robert Pattinson’s caped-crusader. The film comes out March 4 nationwide.