Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Says No Teams Have Called With Trade Interest For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently made an absurd claim about Aaron Rodgers.

Right now, Packers fans are eagerly waiting for Rodgers to make a decision on his playing future, and it truly seems like nobody knows what he’s going to do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers’ Future With The Green Bay Packers Gets A Huge Update https://t.co/hl3RDn2zdo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2022

One of the options on the table is that he could demand a trade, but according to Gutenkunst, teams aren’t really interested.

According to Tom Silverstein, the GM of the Packers said that “not a one” team has called to gauge what it would take to trade for Rodgers.

Asked #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst how many GMs had nudged him to ask the price for QB Aaron Rodgers or told him to keep them in mind if he decides on a trade. “Not a one,” he said. Really? Not one? “Not one.” — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 1, 2022

I don’t believe this at all. I don’t believe for a single second that no teams in the NFL have picked up the phone to ask about Aaron Rodgers.

If you believe that, I have some oceanfront property in Kansas with your name on it!

Green Bay Packers Raise Eyebrows With Major Announcement Missing Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/988wdV6mzm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2022

To me, this seems like Gutekunst trying to convince Rodgers there isn’t much of a trade market for him so that he’ll return to the Packers.

He just won the NFL’s MVP award, and we’re now supposed to believe that not a single team has called with interest in trading for him knowing he might want to leave.

How could anyone on the planet believe this?

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a retirement decision yet, but he is playing the media like a fiddle. Rodgers is giving fans a masterclass in trolling, and it’s a lot of fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/nzoredwEqh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2022

If Gutenkunst is telling the truth, then I truly have no idea what the hell is going on. However, I’m not buying it at all. This seems more likely to be some weird negotiation tactic than it does to be a true statement!