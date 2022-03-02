Editorial

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Says No Teams Have Called With Trade Interest For Aaron Rodgers

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently made an absurd claim about Aaron Rodgers.

Right now, Packers fans are eagerly waiting for Rodgers to make a decision on his playing future, and it truly seems like nobody knows what he’s going to do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the options on the table is that he could demand a trade, but according to Gutenkunst, teams aren’t really interested.

According to Tom Silverstein, the GM of the Packers said that “not a one” team has called to gauge what it would take to trade for Rodgers.

I don’t believe this at all. I don’t believe for a single second that no teams in the NFL have picked up the phone to ask about Aaron Rodgers.

If you believe that, I have some oceanfront property in Kansas with your name on it!

To me, this seems like Gutekunst trying to convince Rodgers there isn’t much of a trade market for him so that he’ll return to the Packers.

He just won the NFL’s MVP award, and we’re now supposed to believe that not a single team has called with interest in trading for him knowing he might want to leave.

How could anyone on the planet believe this?

If Gutenkunst is telling the truth, then I truly have no idea what the hell is going on. However, I’m not buying it at all. This seems more likely to be some weird negotiation tactic than it does to be a true statement!