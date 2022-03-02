Pete Carroll Says The Seahawks ‘Have No Intention’ Of Trading Russell Wilson

It sounds like the Seahawks don’t plan on moving Russell Wilson.

Just like last off-season, there has been a ton of chatter about whether or not the superstar quarterback will be moved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the Seahawks plan on keeping him.

Carroll said the following during the combine Wednesday when talking about potentially moving Wilson, according to ProFootballTalk:

At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody. We’re talking about everybody. And that’s commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players — particularly marquee players. And that’s not changed. It’s been the same every year we’ve been here. So it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there. But the conversations, John has to feel those — he always has. But nothing specific to that.

Are we all enjoying another season of chaos involving Russell Wilson and the Seahawks? I sure know that I am.

I told you all that this chatter wouldn’t end anytime soon, and the fact that Carroll is even discussing the situation tells you all you need to know.

Debates about Wilson’s future are here and they’re here to stay.

Now, do I think Wilson will be moved by the Seahawks? I kind of doubt it. They didn’t do it last season, and there’s really no reason to do it now.

Unless a team is going to hand the Seahawks a bunch of first round picks, Wilson isn’t going anywhere.

Could I be wrong? Sure, but I don’t think I will be!