‘Protect Young People’: Multiple State Attorneys General Probe Whether TikTok Harms Kids

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general are investigating TikTok for potentially harming children’s physical and mental health, according to a Wednesday press release.

At least eight attorneys general are probing whether the social media company is designing, operating or promoting its platform to young people in a way that causes or worsens mental and physical health problems, according to a press release from the office of Boston’s Attorney General Maura Healey.

Doctors say TikTok could be a factor when teen girls develop physical tics, explains @juliejargon #WSJWhatsNow https://t.co/9bK0dqByIM pic.twitter.com/dsns9SxpsQ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 21, 2022

The investigation will focus on the methods TikTok uses to increase the time young people spend on the app and the frequency with which they use it, according to Healey. Attorneys general will look into how much the company allegedly knew about the harms the app could cause for children. (RELATED: Texas Begins Investigating Parents Of Transgender Kids For Potential Child Abuse)

“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing,” Healey explained. “State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a separate probe into TikTok on Feb. 18 to investigate human trafficking and child privacy concerns following revelations that cartels were reportedly using the app to recruit teens into the trafficking industry.

TikTok did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.