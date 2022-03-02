REPORT: Cain Velasquez’s Intended Shooting Target Allegedly Molested His Family Member

More details are out about Cain Velasquez’s alleged shooting, and they’re incredibly disturbing.

The former UFC star was arrested Monday after allegedly being involved with a shooting in San Jose, California, and he's facing an attempted murder charge.

According to TMZ, the intended target of the alleged shooting was an unnamed man who allegedly molested Velasquez’s family member.

REPORT: Star Athlete Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/EQPpxt2JSY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

The unnamed individual, who ran a daycare where the alleged molestation was committed, was recently arrested on a charge of felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14, and was later released after arraignment, according to the same report.

His release allegedly caused Velasquez to target him in a shooting. It’s not clear at this time whether or not the reported victim of the shooting was the intended victim or not.

Cain Velasquez Shot At Man Who Allegedly Molested UFC Legend’s Family Memberhttps://t.co/O2bVJGz24Q — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 2, 2022

As always, Velasquez has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this update to the situation could certainly explain a lot of if it’s true.

Cain Velasquez is in Santa Clara County jail being held without bail. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 1, 2022

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what happened and anyone guilty can be dealt with accordingly. It sounds like an absolute mess all the way around. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.