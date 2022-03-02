Editorial

REPORT: Cain Velasquez’s Intended Shooting Target Allegedly Molested His Family Member

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez speaks at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Velasquez will face WWE champion Brock Lesnar and WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will take on heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

More details are out about Cain Velasquez’s alleged shooting, and they’re incredibly disturbing.

The former UFC star was arrested Monday after allegedly being involved with a shooting in San Jose, California, and he’s facing an attempted murder charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, the intended target of the alleged shooting was an unnamed man who allegedly molested Velasquez’s family member.

The unnamed individual, who ran a daycare where the alleged molestation was committed, was recently arrested on a charge of felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14, and was later released after arraignment, according to the same report.

His release allegedly caused Velasquez to target him in a shooting. It’s not clear at this time whether or not the reported victim of the shooting was the intended victim or not.

As always, Velasquez has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this update to the situation could certainly explain a lot of if it’s true.

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what happened and anyone guilty can be dealt with accordingly. It sounds like an absolute mess all the way around. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.