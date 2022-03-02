sport: Rick Pitino Is Maryland’s ‘Top’ Head Coaching Target

It sounds like Maryland wants to hire Rick Pitino.

Pitino is currently the head coach at Iona after spending some time overseas after Louisville ran it out of town in embarrassing fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like he might be back in major college basketball sooner than later.

“We’re not saying Rick is the guy [yet]. We’re just saying that Maryland really likes Pitino. He’s their top dog,” The Sports Junkies host Jason Bishop said when discussing the situation, according to Audacy.com.

Eric Bickel also said, “He’s their number one choice. They’re going hard after him right now and there are a couple donors that are leading the charge.”

If Maryland can land Pitino, it would shake up the B1G in a huge way. It would send shockwaves through college basketball and the Big Ten.

Even though Louisville pushed him out in questionable fashion, there’s no question that Pitino is a hell of a coach.

That man knows his Xs and Os better than just about anyone else out there.

Plus, Maryland needs some energy and adrenaline injected into the program. Hiring the former Louisville coach would 100% get the job done.

Even before he coached a game with the Terrapins, Pitino’s arrival in College Park would be one of the biggest stories in the world of sports.

While I don’t want Pitino to make Maryland a powerhouse, I would love the Big Ten gaining another great coach. I hope it happens!