REPORT: Kim Kardashian Is Officially Single, Drops West From Name

Kim Kardashian is officially single once again after a judge granted her request to end her marriage to Kanye West after nearly seven years, according to TMZ.

The 41-year-old reality star was on a video conference call with the judge who heard West’s lawyer list the conditions he had so the divorce could proceed without his objection, TMZ reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

Kanye, who was not there, reportedly wanted the stipulation that “any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies.” TMZ reported that the judge granted the condition. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

The 44-year-old rapper reportedly also wanted to ensure the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star “wouldn’t transfer any assets she had in trust” and that if the remarried should would waive the “marital privilege.” The judge declined the last two conditions. The divorce proceeded and both Kim and Kanye became officially single.

The reality star also reportedly dropped West from her name and will be named just Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the superstar rapper in February 2021. In December, she told a judge she very much desired “to be divorced” and said West’s numerous social media posts about their pending divorce had caused her “emotional distress,” TMZ noted.

The couple share four kids together.