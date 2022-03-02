REVIEW: Season One Of ‘Reacher’ Is Outstanding

“Reacher” is an absolutely outstanding show.

I recently started watching the Amazon show with Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, and I knew after the first episode that I was going to love it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, Tuesday night, I finished season one and was incredibly impressed.

The series is based on the legendary character created by famous author Lee Child, and it’s every bit as great as the movies with Tom Cruise.

In fact, I would argue that “Reacher” is even better than the films.

The plot revolves around Reacher, who is a grade-A badass, investigating the murder of his brother a sinister conspiracy in a small town in Georgia.

The show pulls absolutely no punches. It’s violent, funny, entertaining, keeps you guessing the whole time and cranks the adrenaline up to 100 right from the start through the finish.

Unlike most of the woke garbage Hollywood produces, “Reacher” is actually a very fun show that’s not preachy at all. It’s just about kicking butt, killing the bad guys and solving a complex mystery. What’s not to love?

If you want a great show that hooks you in right from the start, I can’t recommend “Reacher” enough. Check it out on Amazon. I think you’re going to like it!