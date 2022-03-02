Rihanna At Paris Fashion Week: Apparently Maternity Lingerie Is A Thing

Pregnant pop superstar Rihanna donned black lacy lingerie and a leather jacket to the Dior show Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Since revealing her pregnancy in January, the 34-year-old singer has sported some game-changing maternity looks, but the latest is arguably her best to date, according to Vogue. The all-black ensemble, finished with knee-high black boots, left little to the imagination as a sheer chemise fell from a bra and settled over her baby bump and black underwear, Pop Sugar reported.

The singer reportedly arrived late to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, prompting one person to yell “You’re late!” from the crowd, according to Complex. Accompanied by her entourage, Rihanna took a front seat at the autumn/winter 2022 show, Vogue reported.

The Dior show featured a number of lace looks similar to Rihanna’s outfit, with many of the seemingly “goth-inspired” designs using muted black, gray, nude and white colors, according to Pop Sugar. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Confirms That He’s Dating Rihanna)

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with rapper partner A$AP Rocky in late January after rumors of her expecting had swirled since at least November 2021. Rihanna and Rocky had been friends for almost a decade before revealing their relationship.