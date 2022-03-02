Titans GM Jon Robinson Fights Back Tears When Asked What He Could Have Done Better Last Season

Titans general manager Jon Robinson had an absurd reaction to a very simple question about his job performance.

In a video tweeted by Paul Kuharsky, Robinson was asked what he could have done better last season after the Titans got bounced immediately in the playoffs by the Bengals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of jumping into a lengthy explanation, he had to fight back tears! Watch his wild reaction below.

Asked what he could could have done better last year, Jon Robinson started to answer and then went here. #Titans pic.twitter.com/4iBQwGH88l — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) March 2, 2022

I hate to kick a guy when he’s clearly down, but what are we doing here? Seriously, what the hell are we doing here?

He’s speaking like he just got back from a war and half his friends didn’t make it back with him. Just an outrageous reaction.

Want to know how much winning means to @Titans GM Jon Robinson? Watch this. He teared up and paused for over 20 seconds when asked what he could have done better in 2021. He said the trust of #Titans ownership and the fans means a lot to him. pic.twitter.com/3bl4xkPxAG — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 2, 2022

I love football more than anyone I know, and I certainly understand the passion and excitement that comes with the game.

That’s why we all love it, right?

Titans announced contract extensions for GM Jon Robinson and HC Mike Vrabel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2022

However, that doesn’t mean you should turn on the water works over a simple question. Keep it together.