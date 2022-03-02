Editorial

Titans GM Jon Robinson Fights Back Tears When Asked What He Could Have Done Better Last Season

Jon Robinson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1499086308374888448)

Jon Robinson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1499086308374888448)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Titans general manager Jon Robinson had an absurd reaction to a very simple question about his job performance.

In a video tweeted by Paul Kuharsky, Robinson was asked what he could have done better last season after the Titans got bounced immediately in the playoffs by the Bengals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of jumping into a lengthy explanation, he had to fight back tears! Watch his wild reaction below.

I hate to kick a guy when he’s clearly down, but what are we doing here? Seriously, what the hell are we doing here?

He’s speaking like he just got back from a war and half his friends didn’t make it back with him. Just an outrageous reaction.

I love football more than anyone I know, and I certainly understand the passion and excitement that comes with the game.

That’s why we all love it, right?

However, that doesn’t mean you should turn on the water works over a simple question. Keep it together.