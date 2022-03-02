Tony Stewart Is Selling An Absurd Mansion In Indiana For $30 Million

Tony Stewart is selling an absurd mansion in Indiana.

The NASCAR legend has listed a palace fit for a king near Columbus, Indiana for the very cheap price of $30 million, and the specs on the home are absurd. Not only does it have six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, it’s nearly 20,000 square feet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nascar driver @TonyStewart’s Columbus, IN home is for sale for $30,000,000 and has nearly 20k square feet which includes a 2 story waterfall and trout stream in the entry lol pic.twitter.com/aZniMtUC9f — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) March 2, 2022

The Zillow listing states the following information:

At 20,000 square feet of rustic luxury, this home built of lodgepole pine from the Northern Rockies sits on 415 wooded acres with a 9 acre stocked lake. Elk, deer, and turkey are abundant on this licensed hunting preserve. Two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry. Great room features 8700 gallon freshwater aquarium. Kitchen with exquisite finishes and hibachi grill with commercial-grade exhaust system. Six ensuite bedrooms with breathtaking views. Lower level includes bowling alley, game area, golf-simulator room, and lighted onyx bar. Guesthouse and large workshop on property.

Everyone knows that I’m a huge sucker for real estate. I can’t get enough of big houses, huge estates and mansions.

I’m obsessed with awesome properties, and this one from Stewart is downright insane. In fact, I’d argue it’s one of the craziest properties that I’ve ever seen.

Star College Football Coach Is Selling A Ridiculous Mansion, And The Specs Are Absurd https://t.co/bnTJCSqQqN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2022

If you’re an outdoorsman and have $30 million burning a hole in your pocket, you should probably take a look at this place!

It’s beyond gigantic, has plenty of outdoor space and is a dream spot. Of course, you’re going to need a hell of a lot of money, but don’t let the details get you down.

Sometimes you just have to write the check!

Mansion In California Features A Legit Fighter Jet Over The Patio, And It’s Pure America https://t.co/uX3n39O3iP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2021

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend for this estate!